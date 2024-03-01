Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 22nd

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Steven Madden has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.6% per year over the last three years. Steven Madden has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after buying an additional 84,732 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.