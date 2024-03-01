Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Steven Madden updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.17. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

