Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Williams Trading restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.