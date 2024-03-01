Stifel Nicolaus Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.07.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy Increases Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$4.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

