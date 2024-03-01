Stifel Nicolaus Raises Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$4.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.22.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$16.66. The firm has a market cap of C$555.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. Also, Director Kevin Overstrom purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

