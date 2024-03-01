Stifel Nicolaus Trims Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Target Price to C$27.25

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.76.

ERF stock opened at C$24.05 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$17.65 and a 1-year high of C$25.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62.

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

