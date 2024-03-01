Stifel Nicolaus Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.76.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $121.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $124.11.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,967 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.