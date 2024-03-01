StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

