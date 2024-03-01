StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

