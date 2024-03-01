StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.