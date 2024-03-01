StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.20.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
