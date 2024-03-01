StockNews.com Downgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $385.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $392.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,755 shares of company stock worth $85,033,567. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.