StockNews.com Downgrades Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

VMI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.50.

VMI opened at $211.93 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $335.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.54.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 124,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,962 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 861.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 81,219 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

