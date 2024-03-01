StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EGLE. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Shares of EGLE opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $609.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

