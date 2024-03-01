StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.75.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

