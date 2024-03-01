StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TCON

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.85. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.