StockNews.com Lowers Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Shares of IR stock opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,011 shares of company stock worth $24,178,259. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

