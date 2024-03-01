StockNews.com Lowers Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

