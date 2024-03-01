StockNews.com Lowers Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SEM. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

See Also

