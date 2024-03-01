StockNews.com Upgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

MBUU opened at $43.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $891.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.38. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $535,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

