Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.99-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.51 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.400 EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

SRI stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $229.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stoneridge Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.