Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.99-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.51 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.400 EPS.
Stoneridge Stock Performance
SRI stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.41.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $229.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
