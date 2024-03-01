Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson Sells 3,713 Shares

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Strategic Education Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after buying an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,803,000 after buying an additional 241,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $14,494,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 6,377.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 175,431 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

