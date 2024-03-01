Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $71.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stride by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,752,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $2,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26. Stride has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

