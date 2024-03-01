Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SMMF opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 430.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
