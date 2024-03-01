Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Susquehanna

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.15.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

NYSE NOVA opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.22. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.