SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. SunOpta has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $831.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

