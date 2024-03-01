Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.25 million, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 147,929 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 84,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

