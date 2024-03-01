Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.25 million, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.
Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.
