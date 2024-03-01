Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGRY. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $5,622,267.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

