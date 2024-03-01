SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.07.

CAH opened at $111.91 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $112.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after buying an additional 1,262,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

