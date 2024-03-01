SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Trading Down 1.4 %

IQV stock opened at $246.86 on Monday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $252.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.75 and its 200-day moving average is $213.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.