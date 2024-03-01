SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.07.

LH stock opened at $215.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

