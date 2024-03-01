Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 273 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,192,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 18.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 51.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 64,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 22,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.3 %

Public Storage stock opened at $283.87 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

