Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of NICE by 14.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 49.3% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at $37,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in NICE by 14.3% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 907,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NICE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.55.

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $245.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.38.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

