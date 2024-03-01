Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,228 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

