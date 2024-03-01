Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

