Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jabil by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,791,000 after purchasing an additional 267,049 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE JBL opened at $144.05 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

View Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.