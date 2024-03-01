Synovus Financial Corp Sells 383 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,763 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $154.30 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.