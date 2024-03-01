T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 194,910 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total value of $31,936,003.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686,227,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,438,382,592.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $32,076,338.70.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $31,279,156.80.

On Monday, February 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50.

On Friday, February 9th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $31,454,575.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50.

On Friday, January 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total value of $31,819,057.50.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50.

On Monday, January 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

