T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,648,101 shares of company stock valued at $593,310,589. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

