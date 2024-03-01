T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 144.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $113.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

