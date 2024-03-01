Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Taboola.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Taboola.com Price Performance
Shares of TBLA opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,370,114.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Taboola.com news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $625,240.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,399,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,168,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,370,114.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 562,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,493. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on TBLA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.
View Our Latest Research Report on Taboola.com
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taboola.com
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 Ways Ralph Lauren stock is Dressed for Success
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Nvidia’s Soaring Success: Too Late to Buy?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- What Dip, Nu Holdings Stock Continues to Rise After Earnings Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.