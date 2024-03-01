Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Taboola.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of TBLA opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,370,114.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Taboola.com news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $625,240.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,399,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,168,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,370,114.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 562,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,493. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taboola.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Taboola.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBLA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.