Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 951,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 975,683 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.79.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBLA. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $49,508.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,370,114.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,399,280 shares in the company, valued at $41,168,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,370,114.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,315 shares of company stock worth $2,387,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

