Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 175 ($2.22) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.19) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 133 ($1.69).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 137.85 ($1.75) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.99. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 98.92 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.91). The stock has a market cap of £4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.56, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

In other news, insider Jennie Daly sold 104,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £140,034.02 ($177,617.99). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 314 shares of company stock worth $44,964. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

