TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

