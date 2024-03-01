TD Cowen Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $120.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

NetApp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

