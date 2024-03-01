TD Cowen Upgrades Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to Market Perform

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $500.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.20.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $535.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $300.86 and a 1 year high of $536.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.99 and its 200 day moving average is $435.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

