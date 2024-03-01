TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3,019.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

