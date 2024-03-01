TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.74.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE FTI opened at $21.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.68%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.