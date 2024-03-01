Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.96.

NYSE TECK opened at $38.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,283,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16,855.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

