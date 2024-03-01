Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.30

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$36.30 and last traded at C$35.69, with a volume of 2116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tecsys

Tecsys Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$525.36 million, a PE ratio of 237.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of C$41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.5613154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.