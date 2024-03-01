Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,660 shares of company stock worth $1,177,416 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,398,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

